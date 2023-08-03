Marshall has "really surged over the last four practices" and was one of Carolina's standouts at the team's in-stadium practice Wednesday night, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The 2021 second-round pick previously earned praise from coaches and beat writers during the offseason program and seems to have continued the momentum into training camp. Despite catching only 45 passes for 628 yards and one TD through 27 career games, Marshall comes with some third-year-breakout potential in an offense that has a new playcaller (head coach Frank Reich) and a new quarterback (first overall pick Bryce Young). It helps that Marshall is one of the youngest players from his draft class, having turned 23 in June, though he'll still have to battle for snaps after the Panthers signed Adam Thielen and DJ Chark in March and drafted Jonathan Mingo in April. Chark's presence, in particular, could be a significant obstacle for Marshall, considering both are tall, fast receivers who primarily run routes downfield from outside alignments.