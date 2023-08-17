Marshall (back) is expected to miss a few weeks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Marshall was injured in practice earlier in the week and is now likely to miss the remainder of the preseason. His status for Week 1 may also be in jeopardy, considering the season opener is in 24 days. With Marshall sidelined, rookie Jonathan Mingo should open the season as a starter alongside Adam Thielen and DJ Chark.
