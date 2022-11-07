Marshall recorded three receptions on six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

Marshall -- along with the entire Panthers' offense -- was stymied in the first half of Sunday's blowout loss. However, he showed some rapport with Baker Mayfield and also benefitted from soft coverage to tally his first career touchdown on a 21-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter. While Sunday's stat line was somewhat misleading, Marshall does have seven receptions for 140 yards on 15 targets combined across his last two games.