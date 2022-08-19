Marshall (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Person relays that the wideout isn't in uniform for the contest after aggravating his hamstring. Marshall's next chance to suit up for preseason action arrives next Friday versus the Bills.
