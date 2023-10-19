Marshall recently received permission to seek a trade, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Marshall was a second-round pick in 2021 and among the younger players in his draft class, but there haven't been many signs of development despite multiple chances to start. He's only 23 and still hasn't played with a quality quarterback, so it isn't out of the question that another team would give up a late-round pick to see what Marshall has to offer. He played only 32 percent of snaps in a Week 6 loss to Miami ahead of Carolina's Week 7 bye.