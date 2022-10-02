Marshall (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of Panthers' official site reports.
Marshall will sit again, as Laviska Shenault has pushed him down the wide receiver depth chart. He'll use practice this week to try and earn a chance to be active in Week 5 against the 49ers.
