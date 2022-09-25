Marshall (coach's decision) is inactive against the Saints on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Marshall is the wide receiver who will sit as Laviska Shenault will be active for the first time as a Panther. The former continues to struggle to make headway on the team's positional depth chart, not playing a single-snap in Week 1, then following that up with just six in Week 2.
