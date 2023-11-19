Marshall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas.
The 2021 second-round pick won't suit up Sunday with Laviska Shenault (ankle) returning from a three-game absence. Marshall has 18 receptions for 134 yards this season but has just two catches for 20 yards in Carolina's past five contests. He was given permission to seek a trade in mid-October, but the Panthers were unable to reach a deal ahead of the trade deadline.
More News
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Has permission to find trade•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: No catches Sunday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Suddenly no snaps•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Highly involved Sunday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Larger role Sunday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Not targeted Monday•