Marshall caught nine of 10 targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Marshall once again saw his role expanded with rookie wideout Jonathan Mingo (concussion) unavailable. In fact, that situation contributed toward Marshall setting career highs in both receptions and targets, leading the Panthers in both categories. Although his average of merely 6.2 yards per grab was unimpressive, Marshall nonetheless helped his value with Sunday's showing.