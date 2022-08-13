Coach Matt Rhule expects Marshall (lower leg) to take part in joint practices with the Patriots on Tuesday and Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Marshall has been dealing with a lower leg strain for more than a week, donning a red non-contact jersey in practice and sitting out the Panthers' preseason opener Saturday at Washington. Assuming he's able to get back on the field for one or both of the joint sessions with the Pats, he'll have a decent shot to be available for Friday's exhibition at Foxboro.