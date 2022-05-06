Marshall and Rashard Higgins are both in the mix to claim the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver job, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson continue to top the team's wideout depth chart. Marshall -- a 2021 second-rounder -- is coming off a rookie season in which he caught 17 passes (on 30 targets) for 138 yards in 13 games. Presumably past a foot issue that landed him on IR late last season -- he'll have to compete for slotting with Higgins (24/275/1 in 15 games with the Browns) , but if either Moore or Anderson miss time at any point this season, whoever slots in as the team's WR3 could yield a degree of fantasy utility, regardless of who the team's starting QB is at that time.