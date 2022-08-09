Marshall (lower leg) is practicing Tuesday with a red non-contact jersey, Joe Person of The Athleticreports.

Marshall suffered a lower leg strain last week, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field even as a non-contact participant. The second-year pro is working to take a step forward in Carolina's offense after recording just 138 receiving yards in 13 games as a rookie. Marshall has a few more days to heal up prior to Saturday's preseason opener in Washington.

