Marshall didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.
Marshall played 45 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps but failed to find the stat sheet. Although he's hardly featured to begin his second season, the recent second-round pick could see his opportunities increase following Monday's trade of fellow wideout Robbie Anderson. With PJ Walker (neck) being injured Sunday, however, it's unclear who will be under center for Week 7's game versus the Buccaneers.
