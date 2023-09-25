Marshall caught five of eight targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Marshall saw his playing time increase after rookie Jonathan Mingo (concussion) was knocked out of the contest. In featuring for nearly 60 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, Marshall set a new personal best in single-game receptions while garnering the second-most targets of his career. His outlook for Week 4's matchup versus the Vikings figures to be impacted by Mingo's status.