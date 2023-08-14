Marshall (undisclosed) left Monday's practice on a cart, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marshall rode in the front seat of a cart while leaving Monday's practice, and Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports that the departure didn't seem 'super dramatic.' That paints a somewhat less alarming picture than Schefter's report of Marshall being carted off the field, but the third-year wideout's health will still need to be monitored. Marshall operated as Carolina's No. 4 wideout during the team's preseason opener against the Jets.