The Panthers selected Marshall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 59th overall.

This marks the Panthers' first selection on the offensive side of the ball in eight picks dating back to 2020. Marshall was not expected to fall this far given his talent and production, but injury concerns may have led to his slide into the late second round. He suffered a foot injury in 2019 but returned later that season and also suffered a fractured leg as a senior in high school. When healthy, Marshall was a stud for LSU -- at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he caught 94 of 136 targets for 1,402 yards and 23 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Tigers. He has the frame to play outside, but he has experience running in the slot as well and is now reunited with his old offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. There's a strong chance Marshall challenges David Moore for the No.3 role in the offense right away.