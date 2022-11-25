Marshall (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

While the full participation makes Marshall likely to play, cautious fantasy managers will want to make sure he's not named on the inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET this Sunday. The 2021 second-round pick has been one of the few bright spots for Carolina of late, averaging 2.6 catches for 58.0 yards on 5.2 targets in five games since Robbie Anderson was traded to Arizona. A lot of his yardage has come from jump balls, but it's possible Marshall shows better short/intermediate-area chemistry with Sam Darnold, who is taking over as the starting QB this Sunday.