Marshall brought in one of two targets for 43 yards in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Marshall led the Panthers in receiving yards despite making just one catch, which came on a late third-quarter drive that culminated in a 12-yard touchdown run for D'Onta Foreman. The second-year wideout's increased role over the last four games is encouraging, as he's posted 214 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches in that span. Marshall's next opportunity to continue strengthening his grip on the No. 2 receiver role will come against the Ravens in a Week 11 road matchup a week from Sunday.