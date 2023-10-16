Marshall didn't catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.
Marshall at least saw the field after being surprisingly unused in Week 5. However, with no receptions, Marshall still posted a goose egg for the second straight week. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Marshall is reportedly available on the trade market as Carolina now enters its bye week.
