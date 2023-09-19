Marshall was not targeted in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Marshall, who led Carolina's wideouts in snaps Week 1, was pushed down the depth chart with DJ Chark making his season debut. His addition led to Marshall playing under 40 percent of the offensive downs, trailing rookie Jonathan Mingo, Adam Thielen and Chark. In a limited passing game thus far, Marshall's fourth receiver role doesn't seem to carry much fantasy upside.