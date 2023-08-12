Marshall wasn't targeted in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets.

Marshall didn't start the game but checked in on the team's second possession while starting quarterback Bryce Young was still in the game. While Marshall didn't gain any ground on Adam Thielen, DJ Chark or rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo for a potential starting spot, none of those receivers posted multiple catches in this game, so Marshall could still make a push for a larger role with a strong performance against the Giants in Carolina's second preseason game.