Marshall (back) returned to practice Tuesday as a limited participant, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Frank Reich said Marshall didn't participate fully but that his reps were "enough... a good first step," per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site. DJ Chark (hamstring) did rehab work Tuesday, while Laviska Shenault (concussion) was able to take the field in a red non-contact jersey. If Marshall manages to return for Week 1's match against the Falcons but Chark remains sidelined, he could start the season as one of Carolina's top three wideouts.