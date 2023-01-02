Marshall caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers.
Marshall also coughed the ball up twice but didn't lose either fumble. The wideout had topped 50 yards in consecutive contests entering Sunday, so he'll strive to bounce back and finish the season strong in Week 18 versus his home-state Saints.
