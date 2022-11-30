Marshall caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos.

Marshall's three targets were the second most of any Panthers pass catcher behind only DJ Moore, who finished with four catches on six targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sam Darnold made his first start of the season Sunday, and while Carolina's receivers had to deal with yet another in-season quarterback change, Moore was the biggest benefactor. Marshall just couldn't get anything going on a day when Darnold threw for only 164 yards. The second-year wideout will look to build chemistry with his signal caller as the team enters their bye week. The Panthers visit the Seahawks in Week 14, and Marshall will look to take a step forward and improve upon his underwhelming Week 12 performance.