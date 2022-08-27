Marshall did not catch his only target in Friday's preseason win over the Bills.
Marshall started alongside DJ Moore and Shi Smith, leaving Rashard Higgins as the odd-man out. Marshall's only target came in the third quarter from Sam Darnold (ankle) -- his only stat of the game. Though it came with little production, Marshall's presence on the field was encouraging after he suffered a hamstring injury Aug. 19 and was forced to miss Carolina's second preseason game.
