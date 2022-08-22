Marshall (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Marshall missed the Panthers' first two preseason games, while Rashard Higgins caught five of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. Marshall, Higgins and Brandon Zylstra seem to be competing for the No. 3 receiver job behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson, both of whom also have dealt with minor injuries this summer.
