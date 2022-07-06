Marshall said he's more comfortable running routes and processing while on the field heading into his second season, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Star tailback Christian McCaffrey said Marshall has taken a "massive leap" in his second offseason with the club, raising expectations for the wideout after an underwhelming rookie campaign that included just 17 catches for 138 yards in 13 games. A second-round pick in 2021, Marshall will need to acclimate to new coordinator Ben McAdoo's scheme while competing with veteran addition Rashard Higgins for Carolina's third-wideout role behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. While Marshall's progress this offseason is encouraging to note, he'll also potentially face a change at quarterback, as the Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield on Wednesday to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job in training camp and the preseason.