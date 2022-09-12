Marshall was active but did not play a single snap in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.
Marshall and fellow wideout Rashard Higgins both watched the entirety of Sunday's game from the sidelines, allowing Shi Smith to serve as Carolina's third wideout. Following that surprising development to begin his second season, it'll be worthwhile to monitor Marshall's situation ahead of Week 2's matchup versus the Giants.
