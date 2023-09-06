Marshall (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta.
Marshall initially sustained a back injury back on August 14, and now his status for Week 1 is up in the air. If the 2021 second-rounder is unable to go, rookie Jonathan Mingo would likely be one of the largest beneficiaries in terms of snaps.
More News
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Expected to miss a few weeks•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Won't play Friday•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Dealing with back injury•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Leaves practice on cart•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Opens preseason as WR4•