Marshall (lower leg) will not play in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
This isn't a particularly surprising decision as Marshall has been dealing with a lower leg strain for most of training camp. DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey are both healthy absences for the preseason opener which means Rashard Higgins should see the majority of first-team reps at wide receiver.
More News
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: In non-contact jersey•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Strains lower leg•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Showing more comfort in Year 2•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: In mix for No. 3 WR slot•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Injury considered short term•
-
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Moves to IR•