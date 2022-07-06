Marshall said he's more comfortable running routes and processing while on the field heading into his second season, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Marshall has taken a "massive leap" according to star tailback Christian McCaffrey, raising expectations after an underwhelming rookie campaign that included just 17 catches for 138 yards in 13 games. A second-round pick last year, Marshall will need to acclimate to new coordinator Ben McAdoo's scheme while competing with veteran addition Rashard Higgins for Carolina's third-wideout role behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. While Marshall's progress this offseason is encouraging to note, he'll also potentially face a change at quarterback, as the Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield on Wednesday to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job ahead of this season.