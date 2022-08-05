Marshall has a lower leg strain, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Person didn't speak to the severity of the injury, so Marshall can be viewed as day-to-day until an update emerges. Carolina's second-round selection has just over a week to heal up before the team's Aug. 13 preseason opener against Washington.
