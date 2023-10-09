Marshall was active but did not play a single snap in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions.

Marshall was coming off a career-best nine catches and 10 targets in Week 4, but with rookie Jonathan Mingo returning to the lineup, Marshall didn't hear his number called once. That swing came despite the Panthers trailing by a sizeable amount and ultimately passing 41 times. After averaging over 43 offensive snaps through Carolina's first four games, it'd be surprising if the healthy Marshall isn't reincorporated in Week 6 versus the Dolphins, but Sunday's goose egg showed anything can happen.