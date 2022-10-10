Marshall was on the field for 26 of the Panthers' 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, finishing with four receptions for 30 yards on four targets.

While taking the field for just the second time in five games this season, Marshall stepped in as the Panthers' No. 4 wideout ahead of Rashard Higgins while Laviska Shenault (hamstring) was inactive. Though his 7.5 yards per target were better than the Panthers' mark as a team on the day (6.5), it's worth noting that two of Marshall's looks came in garbage time, when P.J. Walker took over under center for Baker Mayfield. Walker should get the chance to start Week 6 against the Rams with Mayfield likely to sit out that game due to a high-ankle sprain, but whether Marshall gets the chance to continue establishing a rapport with Walker will likely hinge on Shenault's availability.