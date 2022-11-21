Marshall secured three of six targets for 76 yards in the Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Marshall made a splash play through the air for the second straight game after also recording a 43-yard grab in the Week 10 win over the Falcons. The second-year receiver has over 70 receiving yards in two of his last three games and multiple catches in four of his last five, commendable accomplishments when considering the state of the Panthers' quarterback situation.