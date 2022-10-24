Marshall secured two of three targets for 31 yards in the Panthers' 21-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

With the Panthers playing their first game without both Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, Marshall stepped up with the second-highest receiving yardage total on the day behind DJ Moore. The second-year wideout was one of four pass catchers to record a gain of at least 20 yards through the air, and it's possible Marshall develops into a reliable No. 2 option alongside Moore if he can continue to outperform Laviska Shenault and Shi Smith.