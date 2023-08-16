Marshall (back) is out for Friday's preseason matchup against the Giants, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.
Coach Frank Reich said the Panthers are "still evaluating" the extent of Marshall's back injury. The third-year wideout pro as the No. 4 wideout in Carolina's preseason opener, so every remaining practice rep ahead of Week 1 will be crucial for any chance of Marshall earning a starting spot.
