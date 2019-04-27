The Panthers selected Godwin in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 237th overall.

The Georgia wideout was a five-star recruit out of high school who recorded 133 catches for 1,788 yards and 11 touchdowns during his four years in Athens. Godwin's strengths are his quickness off the line and his route running, which he'll need as a future slot receiver in the NFL. If things break his way, Godwin could move up to WR6 on the Panthers depth chart this season.