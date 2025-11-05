Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Best game of season in Week 9 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton recorded seven tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Panthers' win over the Packers on Sunday.
Wharton made just his fifth start of the season after missing time earlier in the year to injuries. Against Green Bay, Wharton logged season-highs in playing time (91 percent of the defensive snaps) and tackles, while recording his second sack of the campaign.
