Wharton (head) exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is being evaluated for a concussion, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wharton may have taken a hit to the head during the Panthers' first defensive series of the first quarter. Jaden Crumedy would be slated to see an increased number of rotational snaps at defensive end behind A'Shawn Robinson and Derrick Brown if Wharton is not cleared to return.