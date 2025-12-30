Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Full participant in walk-through
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) was estimated to be a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports
Wharton logging a full estimated practice ahead of Saturday's divisional showdown is a huge step up from the defensive tackle's participation in prior weeks. The 27-year-old is well on pace to play in his first game since Week 14, and he has two more opportunities to show consistent reps before Saturday's contest.
