Wharton (hamstring) was estimated to be a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports

Wharton logging a full estimated practice ahead of Saturday's divisional showdown is a huge step up from the defensive tackle's participation in prior weeks. The 27-year-old is well on pace to play in his first game since Week 14, and he has two more opportunities to show consistent reps before Saturday's contest.