Wharton (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wharton wasn't able to practice fully at any point this week, but his hamstring issue wasn't deemed serious enough to keep him from suiting up Sunday. The defensive lineman -- who posted a career-high 6.5 sacks with the Chiefs in 2024 -- had missed the Panthers' previous two games with the injury.