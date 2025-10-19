default-cbs-image
Wharton (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wharton missed the Panthers' last two games due to a toe injury, but he has been cleared to return for Week 7 after being limited in practice all week. His return will likely result in a reduction in snaps at defensive end for A'Shawn Robinson and LaBryan Ray.

