Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Good to go Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Wharton missed the Panthers' last two games due to a toe injury, but he has been cleared to return for Week 7 after being limited in practice all week. His return will likely result in a reduction in snaps at defensive end for A'Shawn Robinson and LaBryan Ray.
