Wharton is in line to sign a three-year, $54 million contract with the Panthers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Wharton will head to Carolina after spending the first five years of his NFL tenure in Kansas City. He's coming off a strong 2024 campaign in which he logged 29 tackles (18 solo), including a career-high 6.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games. Wharton and Derrick Brown (knee) will serve as the Panthers' key pieces on the defensive front for the 2025 campaign and beyond.