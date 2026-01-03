Wharton (hamstring) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wharton was a full participant in practice all three days this week, yet will still be unable to suit up for Week 18. The defensive end's absence means Bobby Brown will likely see a large portion of snaps at defensive end yet again. The Panthers will be without Wharton for a fourth consecutive game, this time for a matchup that could decide the winner of the NFC South.