Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Inactive for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Wharton was a full participant in practice all three days this week, yet will still be unable to suit up for Week 18. The defensive end's absence means Bobby Brown will likely see a large portion of snaps at defensive end yet again. The Panthers will be without Wharton for a fourth consecutive game, this time for a matchup that could decide the winner of the NFC South.
