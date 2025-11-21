Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The defensive lineman played 86 percent of the defensive snaps last week against Atlanta, so the injury appears to be new. Wharton will have two more days to get on the practice field ahead of Monday's matchup with the 49ers. If he can't go, Bobby Brown might be next in line to replace him.
