default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wharton (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wharton has missed four of the Panthers' first six games of the regular season due to lower-body injuries. He's been sidelined for the last two due to a toe injury, but he would put himself in a good position to return for Sunday's game against the Jets if he were to practice in full over the next two days.

More News