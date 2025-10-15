Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wharton has missed four of the Panthers' first six games of the regular season due to lower-body injuries. He's been sidelined for the last two due to a toe injury, but he would put himself in a good position to return for Sunday's game against the Jets if he were to practice in full over the next two days.
