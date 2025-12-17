Wharton (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 27-year-old was sidelined for Carolina's Week 15 loss to the Saints due to a hamstring issue, and Wednesday's DNP suggest he's still dealing with the issue. Wharton has been impactful in his first season with the Panthers, recording 36 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed across nine contests. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Buccaneers.