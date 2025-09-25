Wharton (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The 27-year-old hadn't practiced since sustaining a hamstring injury in Carolina's Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, but his limited participation Thursday suggests a return may be imminent. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Wharton was expected to miss 2-4 weeks following his injury, making the Week 4 matchup against the Patriots a potential target return date. His participation in Friday's practice will likely provide the best indication of whether he'll be available Sunday.