Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Missing more time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (toe) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
The first-year Panther didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his fourth game of the season due to hamstring and toe injuries. Wharton has found success when on the field, recording nine total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across just 51 defensive snaps this year. LaBryan Ray is expected to continue serving as Carolina's top reserve defensive end until Wharton returns to full health.
